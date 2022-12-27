 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Two Cents

Thank you to the RC Journal for printing “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” in [Friday's] editorial page. I remember first reading it over 50 years ago. It brings a smile to my face and hope to my heart each holiday season. Merry Christmas to all!

Well Thune and Rounds by now most likely have convinced any critical thinking South Dakotan that the swamp owns them and our future is inconsequential. Never again.

If one wants to know where the covid fraud "inflation causing" money went, just ask business and the state itself.

Congrats to Dusty Johnson for voting against the $1.7 trillion pork bill written by lobbyists and boo hiss to both John Thune and Mike Rounds for voting for it. Were they returning a favor owed to lobbyists by voting for it?

Yes, Rapid City is growing and you can’t prevent it. Now, city leaders, we need amenities like retail, restaurants and grocery stores desperately.

Washington politicians and their constituents who don't support securing the southern U.S. border and stopping the inflow of illegals support open borders and a lawless society.

