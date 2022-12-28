Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

If the leaders truly want a small-town feel for Rapid City, which I sincerely doubt, the only way to accomplish that is to remain a small city with a primarily agrarian-based economy. If you want to experience what happens when small agrarian-based towns become cities, just drive south to the Colorado front range and “enjoy” all the benefits of exponential population growth that occurred from Wellington to Pueblo since the 1950s.

To the person that thinks self-checkout lanes hurt the unemployed, there aren’t enough people that want to be employed and so the people that do are overworked. Then, people complain that the long lines take too long to wait at a manned checkout. Don’t blame the self-checkouts.

Thune and Rounds betrayed South Dakotans by voting in favor of the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill, putting our nation just that much further in debt. As far as I’m concerned, they should have just stayed in Washington D.C. for the holidays with the rest of the free spending "drunk sailors."