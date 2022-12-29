 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

  • 0
Two Cents

With so many people moving here, it seems our property taxes should go down.

Rapid City used to have a large commercial bakery and dairy. Stores weren't strictly at the mercy of the weather. 

Immigration is a complicated issue that deserves informed deliberation and not grandstanding. One big wall is not going to fix this problem.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

I hope that Senators Thune and Rounds enjoy their holiday break with their grandkids… the ones that will ultimately inherit the trillions in national debt that they've helped to pass. Merry Christmas.

Use the self-checkouts if you want, I won't, and if the regular lines are closed I leave my full cart and walk out the door. Case closed.

I am annoyed by comparing politicians to drunken sailors. Drunken sailors spend every penny they have of their own money, they don’t borrow and spend money that they don’t have. We should be so lucky as to have politicians like that.

People are also reading…

With all of the growth Rapid City is experiencing our leaders need to consider funding a new animal shelter. The current animal shelter is full all of the time.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

How wonderful that the Fork Real Cafe was awarded the SD Retailers Assoc. Community Service Award. This is a well-deserved honor for a cafe wh…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Thank you to the RC Journal for printing “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” in [Friday's] editorial page. I remember first reading it ove…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

When did "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you" become "My way or the highway"? Nothing will get better unless that attitude ch…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

If the leaders truly want a small-town feel for Rapid City, which I sincerely doubt, the only way to accomplish that is to remain a small city…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

Why is Governor Noem at war with China? Is she moving to Taiwan? Seems like there are things inside the state that deserve some attention.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

How many more department heads/personnel will Kristi Noem get rid of before she has total control of our "free" state?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News