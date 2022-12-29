Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

With so many people moving here, it seems our property taxes should go down.

Rapid City used to have a large commercial bakery and dairy. Stores weren't strictly at the mercy of the weather.

Immigration is a complicated issue that deserves informed deliberation and not grandstanding. One big wall is not going to fix this problem.

I hope that Senators Thune and Rounds enjoy their holiday break with their grandkids… the ones that will ultimately inherit the trillions in national debt that they've helped to pass. Merry Christmas.

Use the self-checkouts if you want, I won't, and if the regular lines are closed I leave my full cart and walk out the door. Case closed.

I am annoyed by comparing politicians to drunken sailors. Drunken sailors spend every penny they have of their own money, they don’t borrow and spend money that they don’t have. We should be so lucky as to have politicians like that.

With all of the growth Rapid City is experiencing our leaders need to consider funding a new animal shelter. The current animal shelter is full all of the time.