Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Please thank our dedicated Guardsmen and women who are serving our brothers and sisters on the Pine Ridge Reservation in their time of great need.

With the battery factory coming to Rapid did anyone check to see about what kind of chemicals are going to be used and transported in and out of Rapid and what about pollution?

The small town feeling in Rapid City is gone forever and will never be back. That ship has sailed. Wait until Ellsworth gets all the people here.

Someone should tell the mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon that they are in the wrong habitat according to SD GFP.  While they are at it, inform the mountain goats that have dramatically extended their range across previously uninhabited parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Utah that they too are in the wrong habitat according to the current habitat requirement guides.

The Biblical meaning of "obey God" somehow is co-opted to "obey man's church rules."

Let’s remember that our elected officials are our representatives, not our leaders.

