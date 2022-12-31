Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

People are upset that our senators voted for the giant omnibus. A big reason why they would vote for it is because it will likely be the last thing the two houses will agree on. A GOP House will likely never vote for anything the Democratic Senate will manage to pass.

There was a time when you went to the gas station and an attendant filled your car with gas, checked your oil, and washed your windshield. When that ended, no one got the attitude that “if no one fills my gas tank, I’m going to leave my car here and walk off," but you’ll walk out of a grocery store and leave your cart full if you have to check your own groceries?

Mayor Allender can make all the excuses he wants to, but the fact is poor communication between the city, its employees and the Bureau of Reclamation resulted in damaging low flows from Pactola that could and should have been avoided. Hopefully all involved will learn from this mistake.

How dare you leave a full cart of groceries in a store and walk out. The dairy and frozen would have to get thrown out because the store has no idea how long the product has been sitting there. You might as well be shoplifting.