 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

  • 0
Two Cents

People are upset that our senators voted for the giant omnibus. A big reason why they would vote for it is because it will likely be the last thing the two houses will agree on. A GOP House will likely never vote for anything the Democratic Senate will manage to pass.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There was a time when you went to the gas station and an attendant filled your car with gas, checked your oil, and washed your windshield. When that ended, no one got the attitude that “if no one fills my gas tank, I’m going to leave my car here and walk off," but you’ll walk out of a grocery store and leave your cart full if you have to check your own groceries?

Mayor Allender can make all the excuses he wants to, but the fact is poor communication between the city, its employees and the Bureau of Reclamation resulted in damaging low flows from Pactola that could and should have been avoided. Hopefully all involved will learn from this mistake.

People are also reading…

How dare you leave a full cart of groceries in a store and walk out. The dairy and frozen would have to get thrown out because the store has no idea how long the product has been sitting there. You might as well be shoplifting.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

If the leaders truly want a small-town feel for Rapid City, which I sincerely doubt, the only way to accomplish that is to remain a small city…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Thank you to the RC Journal for printing “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” in [Friday's] editorial page. I remember first reading it ove…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Please thank our dedicated Guardsmen and women who are serving our brothers and sisters on the Pine Ridge Reservation in their time of great need.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

How wonderful that the Fork Real Cafe was awarded the SD Retailers Assoc. Community Service Award. This is a well-deserved honor for a cafe wh…

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

The House of Representatives spent Dec. 23 passing the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending blowout, and the bill is loaded with earmarks and pet priorities from health care to public lands that few members have bothered to read. This is no way to run a government, and compounding the embarrassment is that half of the lawmakers had already ditched Washington for the holidays.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

When did "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you" become "My way or the highway"? Nothing will get better unless that attitude ch…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News