Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Two Cents

Julie Frye-Mueller needs to pack her bags and head home. What a disgrace to our state.

Gov. Noem avoids South Dakota press and their tough questions but lives on national Fox News where she is worshiped and never made uncomfortable.

In South Dakota, if you don't get to play your favorite sport, just transfer to another school. Interesting, that the parents couldn't afford the private school's tuition, until their child would benefit from the sports program.

The photo on the front page of Saturday’s paper was a good reminder of why some people won’t go near a rodeo: they feature sports in which children are at danger for adult entertainment.

Julie Frye-Mueller’s unprofessionalism is finally catching up to her. I’d suggest a mandatory lesson in civil discourse.

Sounds like some real vipers hiding in the Political Swamp Pile of SoDak Legislature now that they have ousted Julie Frye-Muller for her stand about COVID vaccines. These Political vipers even voted down the Lt. Gov. when he cautioned against suspending an elected representative without due process.

