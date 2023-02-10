All these yard signs popping up in town for "medical" marijuana remind me of the days when I was but a young whip where the tobacco industry was also paying unscrupulous doctors to make similar preposterous claims about tobacco.

Kate Thomas signed up to testify in support of the proposed social studies content standards at the first public hearing in Aberdeen. On Tuesday, she was part of a unanimous vote by the RCAS Board of Education to oppose the proposed standards. No one who takes a serious look at the proposed standards themselves can honestly contend that they make sense for our kids.

Apparently a new city logo and vision statement are important to impressing visitors and transplants to Rapid City. I'm betting fixing our streets and railroad crossings would impress these folks even more.

I am sure the legislature staff member’s version of what Julie Frye-Mueller actually said was way more exciting, the actual conversation would not have gotten the same results.

So, a city council member wants to enact regulation telling a private property owner to whom and how often they can rent personal property. What country am I living in?