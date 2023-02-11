If only our SD legislators would look to Montana to see how much Medicaid expansion has benefited that state we would see them instituting it sooner, rather than delaying it and making it harder to access because this GOP thinks it just another "handout" to undeserving residents.

I enjoyed the complaint about the decadence of the Grammys. All award shows are a display of status and stature since the beginning of time. It must have been the first time the author witnessed an award show.

I enjoyed watching the Grammy Awards. A show with such a variety of music genres is not going to please everyone, but the world isn't coming to an end with 15 minutes of hip-hop. I'm in my 60s.

Due to their professions, the police and prosecutors only deal with the failures of parole and not the successes of parole. The legislature should be cautious on relying only on their perspective of the parole system when deciding if changes are needed to the current parole system.

Sturgis’ loss of our City Manager Daniel Ainslie is Rapid City’s gain. You will never find someone with Daniel’s integrity, dedication and intelligence. We will miss him.