Dusty Johnson unfortunately received lots of attention at the State of The Union address. He was sitting in front of Marjorie Taylor Greene and then fell for the Social Security "rope a dope" with the rest of the GOP.

So, a city council member wants to enact regulation telling a private property owner to whom and how often they can rent personal property and you ask, "what country am I living in?" The same country that has the current presidential administration proposing national rent control regulations.

It’s amazing those who constantly tell that former President Trump is a liar were quiet when it came to all the lies President Biden told during the SOTU speech about the Republicans wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. See both sides lie.

Growing up with and knowing Julie Frye-Mueller like I do, I absolutely believe the accusations of what she said to the LRC staff member. Instead of playing the blame game of the right and left drama, let’s call it what it is, harassment.