Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

If only our SD legislators would look to Montana to see how much Medicaid expansion has benefited that state we would see them instituting it …

Your Two Cents for Feb.9

Your Two Cents for Feb.9

Someone has to explain to me how, if no one in the President Trump administration knew about the alleged Chinese balloons, the current adminis…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

All these yard signs popping up in town for "medical" marijuana remind me of the days when I was but a young whip where the tobacco industry w…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 14

Your Two Cents for Feb. 14

Dusty Johnson unfortunately received lots of attention at the State of The Union address. He was sitting in front of Marjorie Taylor Greene an…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio