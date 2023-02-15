I concur with Allen McPherson's letter to the editor, RCJ on the "Crime rates" in Rapid City, published on 02/11/23.

Elitists who think public education isn't good enough for their children want to use public tax dollars to help pay for their private schooling.

I attended the recent Cracker Barrel at WDTI on Feb. 11 and the underlying tone I received from many of the representatives was that we taxpayers should be ashamed to ask for tax relief when there are so many government agencies demanding more money.

The smug faces of the legislators supporting Gov. Noem’s persecution of our transgender youth make me sick. I hope the Transformation Project wins their lawsuit.

It’s shocking that state legislators feel it is their right to legislate the morality of citizens based on their personal beliefs. What happened to our freedom to attend events or refuse to attend them based on our individual beliefs?

Since when did South Dakotans let legislators decide medical issues instead of medical doctors? Wake up, people; what other medical decisions will be taken away from our medical experts?