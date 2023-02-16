Valentine's Day, news of another mass shooting at a Michigan university and some of the victims were veterans of earlier high school shootings. When are GOP and Dem politicians going to protect our kids?

Some of the contributors to Your Two Cents should remember the quote — "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt."

Our state lawmakers have overruled voters, want to tell pharmacies what drugs to sell, limiting health care to certain people, want to ban or burn certain books and want to control how we educate our children without listening to teachers or parents. People should study the history of Germany before WWII.

The best new oxymoron... "kid-friendly drag show" or "family-friendly drag show." Our culture has truly lost its way.

Senate Bill 197 (not allowing legislators’ spouses to be lobbyists) is just like “looking for boogeymen under the bed.” We live in a small state with a citizen-legislature and this knee-jerk reaction to the dumb stuff the Frye-Muellers do needs to stop.