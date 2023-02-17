I agree that the legislators are not doctors. I don't ever remember going to the Legislature for a medical checkup.

The “Adults” running the government are escalating another endless war, this time in Europe. With record inflation, massive illegal immigration, runaway crime, embarrassing Chinese spying and much, much more. Please bring back the “Children.”

If [Sen. Jessica] Castleberry stepped into a library she'd probably find out there's no "violent pornography" as she alleges. Parents can choose their own curriculum when they homeschool, it's time for the bullies to sit down and let teachers teach.

Republicans in Pierre are laser-focused on whitewashing history and promoting discrimination against the LGBTQ community with their disingenuous legislation, but are grossly ignoring opportunities to enact real tax reform, especially for seniors and for those on fixed incomes. With rapidly escalating property taxes, I will be taxed out of my house within 3 years.

Thank goodness there are no other pressing problems in our state so our legislators can instead work to pass laws to protect us from these fiendish drag shows.