A great thanks to the South Dakota State Senate Committee for killing a vaccine restriction bill sponsored by Julie Frye-Mueller. The passage of this bill would have resulted in a great many school children not being protected against deadly vaccine-preventable diseases.

If banning spouses from being lobbyists seems right maybe there should not be husband and wife legislator teams either. What do you say Duhamel and Duffy?

If our veterans were treated with more respect and not just discarded, more young people would want to be a part of the military.

Michigan University shooting: When are the Dem politicians going to realize that light sentences on prior gun offenders doesn't contribute to public gun safety?

Writers to Two Cents need to remember that everyone has an opinion and a right to that opinion and state that opinion verbally and/or in writing. Therefore, the First Amendment gives you the right to agree or disagree. If you disagree, do it in a way that is constructive, not destructive.