We are so grateful and proud of all the brave police that protect us each day.

Julie Frye-Mueller’s conspiracy theories and out-of-step ideas have finally caught up with her. She needs to accept the consequences.

I wouldn’t just sue Schoenbeck, I’d sue every senator who voted against her without due process. It’s a three-ring Schoenbeck circus and he’s the ringleader.

As a District 30 voter, Julie Frye-Mueller has never represented my values. She and her husband harassed the staffer with their comments and that cannot be tolerated.

During every legislative session, there seems to always be “something” that happens that makes our senators and representatives collectively look like a major clown show… and this year does not disappoint.

It seems that my parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, all South Dakota residents and Republicans, were “woke.” Since I was taught by them to treat others with dignity and respect, and to examine my biases; or to, “Walk in another person’s shoes before I judge them.”