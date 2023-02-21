So far the state legislature has killed most meaningful, helpful legislation of benefit to most South Dakotans. Inserting itself into everyone else's lifestyle choices and healthcare options seems to be its sole and unrelenting focus.

We should be paying attention to the news about Ohio and the train wreck. This may be Rapid City some day if companies like the battery factory start shipping chemicals to their factories in Rapid City.

Wanted to say kudos to that officer who saved the hostage and countless others citizens the other week at Loaf 'N Jug. What a hero!

If guns aren't the problem, then why are there so many of them with extra ammo?

Allowing exploration gold mining to use 10,000 gallons of water per day will drain our Black Hills water supply. Please write to Washington to change the outdated 1872 mining laws.

So many billions going to Ukraine that it is impossible to know exactly how much or what the money is being spent on. It is a travesty our political big spenders will not spend a penny on mental health institutions to get the mentally ill off the streets and keep them out of the gun shops.