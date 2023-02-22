F3 is here to stay. Gold exploration by these out-of-state companies will continue because it is a politically friendly environment for them.

I am positive that there are more administrators in the school district that are not needed positions. Get rid of them and then give the real workers, teachers, a raise.

The easiest way to be certain Social Security is "secure" for future retirees would be to eliminate the salary cap on which the social security tax is assessed. That way those who make exorbitant salaries would help make the fund viable for many years.

Looks like the Forest Service let a mining company come into Custer County to drill test holes for gold, and still don’t have any idea what’s going on with this project.

If you want a better life, create it. Do not blame others for your lack of ambition.

It makes me sad to read about the problems in Rapid City's apartment complexes. Until the people who live in these buildings share in building ownership and can benefit from their increasing equity, residents will never treat them with respect or help in maintenance.