I imagine that Noem is breathing a great sigh of relief for having her party do the dirty work of rejecting the elimination of the sale tax on groceries while she can maintain the appearance of still being for it. Her embracing this Democratic idea during her re-election bid never seemed sincere.

The old saw about "fox in the hen house" aptly applies to "cable news" today.

I don't understand why we keep sending money to Ukraine and other countries but can't pay back Social Security and Medicare so citizens of the U.S. can keep receiving what we have already paid into. Putting $500M into those two programs would go a long ways to supporting retirees who deserve that monthly benefit.

I'm thinking of running for mayor of Rapid City. My platform will be based on one issue: force Rapid City to actually plow the streets instead of just turning them into slippery salty slop.

Thank goodness we have a neighbor with a pickup and plow. We haven’t seen a city plow all winter.

SD lawmakers wore black to mourn dead bills this week. The rest of SD will wear black for the rest of the year because of the bills that did pass.