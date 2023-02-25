On the list of “1,000 things to make South Dakota better,” who is staying at Valhalla has risen to number 988.

Guess we were bamboozled by Kristi Noem's idea to repeal the grocery tax.

Okay, I'm waiting for people to line up in support of going to war with Russia over Ukraine with their 18- to 35-year-old children. If not, please call your US Senators and Congressman and tell them to back off.

No press conferences for seven weeks, failure to provide the guest list for her use of state-owned property in Custer State Park, no information on her out-of-state junket for political speaking engagements... this is transparency as defined by Gov. Noem. What a joke.

If legislators/county commissioners are concerned about too much property tax relief, why not give it only to the primary home that people live in. That way people, especially seniors, hopefully, can still keep their homes.

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine putting himself at risk along with the president of Ukraine, yet he will not go to the trenches on the southern border. Time to put Americans first and secure our border.