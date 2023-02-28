Blaming the failed bond issue as the reason to close Canyon Lake school is just passing the blame down the road. Where was the maintenance to be done on this building over the years?

I challenge the RC Street department, mayor or city council members to justify why plows need to block driveways when there’s methods/equipment available to prevent blockages. Those of us who aren’t spring chickens anymore demand the city ends this mean-spirited practice.

Sending our 18- to 35-year-olds to fight in Ukraine makes more sense than any other incursion we have made in foreign lands since WWII. At least this is in defense of democracy and not oil.

A very nice overview of the Wounded Knee occupation in Saturday's Journal. An important period for Indigenous culture.

Are the school zone speed limits on West Chicago and South Canyon Road just suggestions?

You cannot go forward looking backward. You will just keep running into the past.

The failings of many in our community in supporting our public schools is now evident. Rapid City needs to unite for public education instead of letting a small, vocal group of "wingnuts" dictate terms.