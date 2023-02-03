How is Mike Mueller (lobbyist) being with his wife Julie Frye-Mueller (senator) in the LRC office discussing legislation not a conflict of interest?

If winter is starting to get over (hope hope), then maybe we could all warm up to each other a bit and stop freezing out our so-called political opponents.

Our self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives in the legislature are preparing another $13 million to be dumped into that deep hole in Lead, all so we try to gain an understanding of our universe. Big whoop.

Would be nice if the old Shopko was re-purposed into a community center or private business for such things as basketball, pickleball, roller skating. Something for all ages to use.

Before we spend any money building a terminal and expanding the airport, possibly, we could invest in getting the airport road plowed.

Frye-Mueller and the rest of the Republican Party should mind their own business when it comes to what other women do with their lives and bodies.

Julie Frye-Mueller was inappropriately silenced, and so were the voters in District 30.