Let me get this straight. Julie Frye-Mueller gets what is essentially a restraining order from LRC, yet she gets to still make laws? Shameful.

It’s time for convenience stores, grocery stores and any other businesses to no longer be open 24 hours after the second robbery the other night. It really is pointless to be open 24 hours and brings more danger to employees.

How sad that organizations allowed the horses and donkeys to suffer when the abuse was reported to them multiple times. Why didn’t any of these organizations do their job and protect the animals?

Brief words of wisdom to Ms. Frye-Mueller. God gave you two ears and one mouth — use them in corresponding proportion.

Leave it up to the South Dakota Legislature to create a solution searching for a ranked choice voting problem that does not exist today. But, if we have a problem that exists today that problem gets ignored.

If they raise your property taxes $400 this year and propose maybe a reduction of $350 next year can you really call it tax relief? You can if you’re a politician.