Property taxes are a part of living in society and being a homeowner. You're all free to sell and enter the rental market and pay your landlord's taxes through insanely high rental rates while getting no equity – stop complaining.

Was anyone else embarrassed when watching the award show Sunday night? The decadence in our performing arts industries is appalling. In many ways it reflects our changing society.

It's easy for the legislature to pass laws reducing property tax because the state relies mostly on sales tax to operate. It drastically hurts cities, counties and schools that rely on property taxes to function.

The public comment for the new social studies standards is being held on Friday morning. Seems like they should have this on a Saturday so that all teachers can attend and make their comments.

Come on Forest Service, don’t log Horse Creek between Pactola and Sheridan Lake. It is way too beautiful.

Thanks, Sen. Thune, for all your hard work on the robocall issue. We received five before noon today, all pushing the bogus Medicare Advantage plans.