Your Two Cents for Jan. 10

The police are outnumbered, the public will not have protection until there are consequences for breaking the law. The prosecutors reduce any serious charge down to trivial charges, then the penalty doesn't fit the actual crime.

Laura Armstrong, with all the concern over TikTok and the China connection you really believe it is necessary for city employees to have access to this site while working? I think you just shot yourself out of the saddle as far as ever becoming mayor!

The city needs to set up a bus stop at the new Dept. of Social Services office now located east of Lowe's. People without transportation who need to visit that office can’t be expected to walk all the way out there especially in winter weather.

Thank you to all the greedy developers, for bulldozing all the beautiful pine trees down near Catron. I'm sure there was no other barren land to build your homes and apartments on. You're killing the beauty that everyone loved about our city.

Shoppers would be more inclined to use self-checkouts if they were to get a 3% discount for their extra time and efforts. I am sure the stores save at least 5% by not having to pay an employee.