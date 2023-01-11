Your Two Cents for Jan. 11

Last summer I drove past the property where the horses froze during the recent blizzard on my way back from the Ellsworth Open House last summer. From the looks of things back then, it was evident that questionable care was being provided but I honestly thought that someone must have already reported it… now I think that I’m also to blame for not “dropping a dime.”

I'm still waiting for all those big name road shows that were going to be knocking down the doors for a chance to fill the seats of a new civic arena to show up. They are touring again and I see they are still bypassing Rapid City.

Even though the wackadoodles caused an embarrassment for the Republican Party in the House last week, I liked their brief mention of term limits. Notice how fast that notion was laid to rest!

After 15 votes to finally become the House speaker it’s safe to say that is the true meaning of groveling for the gavel. I guess losing your dignity and integrity is meaningless in the GOP these days.

I did the math. Should they repeal the tax on food I'll almost break even with the increase in my property tax.