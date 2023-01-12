Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

People decry the “lack of affordable housing," then turn around and cry about developers bulldozing vacant land. You can’t have it both ways.

I'm sure the South Dakota State Cement Plant retirees and anyone that is a retiree of the state, counties and cities of SD can use their fair share of SD's surplus $423 million to shore up their losses to inflation, how about a one-time stimulus check?

Amazing the "fiscal Republicans" are digging in their heels on giving a $423 million dollar surplus back to the taxpayers. In Custer County my taxes have increased 33% in 6 years and the Republican County Commission simply finds ways to give it to questionable projects rather than giving all of us a tax break.

The same people that actively fought and advocated to keep check-out workers from making a living wage are now pitching fits because companies turned to self-checkouts. Unemployment is the lowest it's been in 70 years, everyone has a job, work is plentiful and people don't have to settle for poverty wages.