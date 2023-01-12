 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

  • 0
Two Cents

People decry the “lack of affordable housing," then turn around and cry about developers bulldozing vacant land. You can’t have it both ways.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

I'm sure the South Dakota State Cement Plant retirees and anyone that is a retiree of the state, counties and cities of SD can use their fair share of SD's surplus $423 million to shore up their losses to inflation, how about a one-time stimulus check?   

Amazing the "fiscal Republicans" are digging in their heels on giving a $423 million dollar surplus back to the taxpayers. In Custer County my taxes have increased 33% in 6 years and the Republican County Commission simply finds ways to give it to questionable projects rather than giving all of us a tax break.

The same people that actively fought and advocated to keep check-out workers from making a living wage are now pitching fits because companies turned to self-checkouts. Unemployment is the lowest it's been in 70 years, everyone has a job, work is plentiful and people don't have to settle for poverty wages.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

I have to wonder why banning TikTok is even a thing... Why on earth are folks who are paid to be at work using government phones to access Tik…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Yup, if the Bureau of Reclamation would have communicated with the GFP and Rapid City, they could have evacuated all the trout, right?

Your Two Cents for Jan. 10

Your Two Cents for Jan. 10

The police are outnumbered, the public will not have protection until there are consequences for breaking the law. The prosecutors reduce any …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 11

Your Two Cents for Jan. 11

Last summer I drove past the property where the horses froze during the recent blizzard on my way back from the Ellsworth Open House last summ…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Huge thank you to the kind person that found my phone in the Rushmore Crossing parking lot and left it at the Gyro Hub. This is why I love Rap…

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

There was plenty of hand wringing over the state of democracy at home and abroad last year. Extremists appeared poised to sabotage elections in the U.S. A leading index found half of democratic governments around the world in decline, and Russia’s war against Ukraine placed liberty under direct assault.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

What happened to the 511 state road cameras? A lot of them are gone and most of what are left don’t work.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News