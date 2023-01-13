 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 13

Two Cents

Repealing the food tax does nothing for seniors. We don’t spend much on groceries anyway, as all our income goes to property taxes and utilities. If Gov. Noem really wants to help South Dakotans, lower property taxes.

Thune keeps saying he is working hard to increase broadband access. But, do not forget, Thune, Rounds and Johnson all voted against the infrastructure bill that will do just that.

I hope the snowy roads treatment chemicals being deployed were researched prior to use to ensure the gray dust/mist they create aren’t harmful to us!

Someone is concerned about the trees on Catron Boulevard? I haven't heard anything about the buildup of apartment buildings and businesses on South Highway 16, you don't see the Black Hills until you get past the National Forest Office.

I hope the GOPers finally (with some power) can slow things down like good conservatives are supposed to. The last time they had power though, they acted like vengeful spendthrifts.

Gas prices in Rapid City are outrageous. Why do we always pay more than our surrounding communities?

