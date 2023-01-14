 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

Congratulations to the SDSU football team on winning the FCS National Championship! It was a great win over the Bison by a fine group of young men for all of South Dakota. Go Jacks!

I notified law enforcement way back in May 2022 when I noticed at least 200 horses on that property standing in their own waste with no food or water. I had to call two days later as the deputy did not respond to my complaint saying there was (sic) no horses there, I am sickened by how many horses have suffered in the meantime.

It was interesting to see the comment that everyone has a job. Is panhandling a job? How can we encourage the panhandlers to transition to a different form of employment?

The more homeless shelters you build, more homeless people will come here to live in them.

I have a novel and unique New Year's Resolution: For every turn you make in your vehicle, use the stalk on the left side of the steering column to indicate which direction or lane you are going into. Remember you paid for it so don’t let it go to waste.

