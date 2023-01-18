 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Two Cents

Passing the bar exam should be a minimum requirement to practice law in any state, not an option. If a law student needs an apprenticeship, perhaps they should consider becoming a plumber or electrician instead.

At least with the grocery tax everyone is supporting our state, not like property taxes where a select few support the many (i.e., school systems, law enforcement, local government, etc.). Cut back on buying junk food if you really want to save money, eat smart, eat healthy.

I am tired of the media talking heads saying that President Trump's handling of classified documents was worse than what President Biden has done. Documents at Mar-a-Lago were secured as they were locked up in one location and he has Secret Service protection, Biden’s garage and his offices at Penn State were not secure. Presidents have the authority to declassify, vice presidents do not.

Who would ever want to go into the teaching profession in South Dakota when education policies are dictated by people who never spent a day teaching in a classroom? No wonder teachers are becoming scarce as grocery store eggs!

