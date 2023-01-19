Your Two Cents for Jan. 19

The person who starved those poor horses should be severely punished. Shame on them.

To the person that is concerned about Medicare expansion, how are we to pay for it once the federal government stops reimbursing for it? Look at the entire picture instead of the moment.

As to Medicaid expansion, let’s aggressively promote education expansion so those of us who are capable, will have the ability to pay our own way. We are too prideful to be dependent on others.

Politicians and developers tell us expansion is good for the economy as it adds to the tax base. Why then with all the new apartments, homes, and businesses did my property taxes increase by 20%?

You do know that eating junk food is unfortunately way cheaper than eating healthy, right?

I agree with the Two Cents contributor who is tired of the media’s attempt to distinguish between the Biden and the Trump classified document fiascos. Both were and are wrong. Is it that difficult for a “trusted” leader/servant to not abscond with classified documents?