Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

South Dakota faces two issues in finding and retaining teachers: a one-party political system that maintains the lowest pay in the nation and extreme right wing control of curriculum and content.

It is hilarious so many people think that those who rent don't pay property taxes. Are you so ignorant to believe that landlords are eating the costs of those taxes and aren't including them in the rent?

There’s a big difference in the classified documents between Trump and Biden. One man is cooperating while one man literally took boxes of documents and refused to turn them over while obstructing and lying to the FBI.

Since Biden and Trump both got caught mishandling classified documents, let's throw the book at both and put both in a cell for five years. Great pair of cellmates.

Wow, only the first but already asking for $21 million to help with the Medicaid expansion. Feel lied to yet?

Please, whoever is in charge of controlling the left turn arrows at some of the busier intersections in town, please adjust them so it allows more than two vehicles to proceed before the arrow turns red.

