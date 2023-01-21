Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Area growth hasn’t resulted in lower property taxes partially due to the overuse of TIFs — particularly to developments that should not qualify. Area TIFs exceed that of the combined rest of the state.

Voters: "Oh yeah, let’s expand Medicaid because the feds are paying for it!" Five years later: "Wait, we have to pay for it now and it costs more than it did?" Boohoo!

The very fact that the Republican party allows a known serial liar to remain as a House member (Santos) — and put on two committees says all there is to know about the GOP.

As a landlord, I can tell you there will never be affordable housing in SD to those who rent until the state stops taxing non-owner-occupied housing 30% more than owner-occupied housing. You are only penalizing the tenants, not the owner. Something to think about.

To those who say only teachers should make decisions about the education of our children, please take a look at what has happened in the state of Virginia. As a former teacher, I can say that educators at all levels are not infallible.