Your Two Cents for Jan. 24

Two Cents

Biden apologists only confirm and highlight the two-tier justice system when it comes to classified documents.

Neither a debt ceiling increase or government shutdown will have any impact on Medicare and Social Security. Politicians robbed these entitlements decades ago.

The Air Traffic Control System should have been privatized years ago. The controllers union has repeatedly requested removal from the politics and inefficiency of the FAA.

Our country seems to have become all about "the very few." Instead of working together for the good of all, it is "what can I get for myself."

The Noem administration is needlessly increasing the cost of adopting Medicaid expansion, because they don't want to comply with the will of the voters. Thirty-eight other states have expanded Medicaid without any major problems.

In 3 1/2 years since we bought our condo the price has increased $125,000. That is why my property tax has gone up, and I know this because the identical condo across the hall just sold for that amount.

