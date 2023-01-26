Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Our just re-elected senior US Senator, John Thune, is advocating for cuts in Social Security and Medicare. I don't remember his folksy TV re-election campaign ads stating these positions.

There is a report that indicates a need of $21 million to support the state expansion. This is to fund infrastructure and staff and not funds to actual medical bills. Did we only have two people working before this?

My grandson goes to school at Knollwood Elementary, two blocks from the Surfwood drive, what is the Rapid City School District doing to keep the children there safe?

I don’t know who has access to the security files, but maybe somebody should check in the garages, houses, etc. of all the legislators to see is more have not been returned. Is somebody supposed to be checking to see if files have been returned?

Headline: Gov. Kristi Noem Threatens Charges for Prescribing Abortion Pills. This in "freedom-loving" South Dakota? Pharmacists will be fleeing the state faster than teachers.