Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Two Cents

So the GOP majority legislature wants to ban Mrs. Doubtfire? Ever heard of Freedom of Speech?

I hope the RCJ publishes the list of names of how our legislators vote on the bills proposed regarding drag shows. It will definitely affect my vote by seeing who is for this kind of entertainment.  

Will the anti-woke South Dakota GOP ban the showing of drag classics such as Some Like it Hot? Their level of concern for real South Dakota issues is a drag.

I hope the freeway overpass on Lacrosse Street never gets done. There can't be a more stupid design than to have vehicles crisscross each other and drive on the left side of roads and then cross back again.  But never fear; we'll ask for more federal funds to fix it in a few years.

Math is obviously not a skill for some South Dakotans. To pay as much in food tax as I pay in real-estate taxes, the consumer would need to spend $90,000 a year on groceries. The average family in South Dakota makes far less than that on an annual basis.

0 Comments
