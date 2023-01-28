Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

I always thought tolerance of ideas and speech I may not agree with was the hallmark of a democracy. I guess our legislators forgot that basic principle.

Is anyone else tired of others trying to dictate morality?

So our legislators are wasting time and money trying to outlaw drag shows on college campuses. College students are adults and can make their own decisions.

Phil Jensen has no qualms about wasting taxpayers' monies on his frivolous resolution supporting the Jan. 6 insurrectionist traitors. Phil is showing his true colors for all of the world to see.

It is an embarrassment, a disgrace, and an incredible waste of the legislators' time for Phil Jensen and Julie Frye-Mueller to introduce HCR 6006. If you didn't think those two were right wing extremists, now we have the proof.

I don’t believe having a conversation regarding vaccines should be reason to disenfranchise a sitting senator from District 30 voters. Mr. Schoenbeck is getting too big for his britches.

Julie Frye-Mueller deserves due process, just like any other American citizen.