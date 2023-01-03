Your Two Cents for Jan. 3

As a longtime Rapid City resident and a landowner beside Interstate 90, I'm shocked by the garbage that has filled the Interstate ditches. The South Dakota Department of Transportation mows it into smaller garbage (rather than picking it up) and it blows into our private property.

I remember that our elected officials are our representatives not leaders. How do we get them to remember that?

2022 ended on a high note because of the extraordinary concert by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, Joshua Zabatta and Rowan Grace. Thank you for sharing your musical gifts with our community.

Why does the governor continue to hire people from out-of-state for various positions in state government (and her campaign)? My fellow South Dakotans — why aren't you outraged about this?

Is the memory of the Republicans that short that are bashing Biden for taking a vacation? Almost every weekend Trump went to Florida while in office and golfed at his course costing taxpayers millions all the while profiting from using his properties.