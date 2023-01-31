 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 31

Two Cents

I rarely agree with the state Senator from District 30 on anything, but there should be more transparency when the Senate decides to strip her of voting privileges. What the heck happened?

The people Julie Frye-Mueller represent have a right to know what is going on.

I commend the GOP for sanctioning Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. It was wrong that she attacked someone about vaccinations. She is a fringe radical and bad for democracy.

Is it any surprise that the legislative measure that the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters should be treated humanely was introduced by two of Rapid City's far-right-wing legislators? There was nothing humane about the way the Trump rioters treated the Capitol police.

The idea that someone who tried to overthrow the United States government and defaced our Capitol is allowed to stand in front of the South Dakota lawmakers and beg for humane treatment is a disgrace. What a clown show.

If you are under the impression that important issues are being dealt with and problems solved in Pierre by the legislature, then I have a big bridge in west Rapid City to sell you!

