Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

Two Cents

What happened to the 511 state road cameras? A lot of them are gone and most of what are left don’t work.

Having driven across our state over the weekend, it was quite obvious that the Rapid City gas-price-gougers are still doing their thing. This is what I paid: $2.99 in Sioux Falls; $3.09 in Philip; $3.19 in Pierre; and $3.29 in Rapid City. Last week the price in our town went from $3.03 to $3.29 in one day.

Congratulations, Republicans. Your ultra-MAGA U.S. House members just played right into the hands of the Democrats by demonstrating how they will block even the most basic and necessary legislative functions.

Embarrassed isn't the word coach, it's professional hockey not midgets. Players are paid to win and not let the opponent back in the game once you have a lead, go for the jugular.

What could you do, if you knew two days in advance, that the BOR was going to reduce the flows of Rapid Creek the way they did recently? Answer: Nothing. Get over it.

