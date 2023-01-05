 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Two Cents

Huge thank you to the kind person that found my phone in the Rushmore Crossing parking lot and left it at the Gyro Hub. This is why I love Rapid City.

McConnell and Thune followed Nancy Pelosi's advice and voted for a $1.7 trillion bill without reading it, to achieve Obama's dream of "fundamentally changing America."

The near shutdown of water releases from Pactola should not have occurred until the materials to fix the dam's discharge gates were on hand. And the Bureau of Reclamation should have communicated in advance with Game, Fish & Parks and the City of Rapid City. Get the facts.

For the last 6 years the GOP was happy to sell itself out and let the extreme QAnon-MAGA crowd become their mouthpiece all in the name of winning — is it really a surprise they aren't willing to give the blowhorn back now that those wackadoos have power? What you're seeing is what the rest of the country has seen for the last 6 years — unfettered incompetence with no agenda other than to be the loudest voice. 

