Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Yup, if the Bureau of Reclamation would have communicated with the GFP and Rapid City, they could have evacuated all the trout, right?

Government employees Laura and Ritchie would have you believe that having TikTok on their government devices is crucial for them to perform their duties. What a sham.

Our governor claims SD to be the best economy in US — another big lie to us! Per the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, we were in the bottom of the pile throughout 2022. Just please, stop lying to us and do your job, gov.

The anti-vaxxers take every opportunity to disseminate their misinformation. The latest example is implying that Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest suffered on the football field was vaccine-related. There is no evidence of such a relationship, but that won't stop them from promoting their unproven injurious position.

Republicans in Congress have certainly reinforced the age-old definition of a fool... doing exactly the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

What Rapid City Does Not Need Is Another Liberal Mayor Or Any More Liberal City Council Members.