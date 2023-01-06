 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

  • 0
Two Cents

Yup, if the Bureau of Reclamation would have communicated with the GFP and Rapid City, they could have evacuated all the trout, right?

Government employees Laura and Ritchie would have you believe that having TikTok on their government devices is crucial for them to perform their duties. What a sham.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Our governor claims SD to be the best economy in US — another big lie to us! Per the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, we were in the bottom of the pile throughout 2022. Just please, stop lying to us and do your job, gov.

The anti-vaxxers take every opportunity to disseminate their misinformation. The latest example is implying that Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest suffered on the football field was vaccine-related. There is no evidence of such a relationship, but that won't stop them from promoting their unproven injurious position.

People are also reading…

Republicans in Congress have certainly reinforced the age-old definition of a fool... doing exactly the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

What Rapid City Does Not Need Is Another Liberal Mayor Or Any More Liberal City Council Members. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 3

Your Two Cents for Jan. 3

As a longtime Rapid City resident and a landowner beside Interstate 90, I'm shocked by the garbage that has filled the Interstate ditches. The…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

People are upset that our senators voted for the giant omnibus. A big reason why they would vote for it is because it will likely be the last …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

What happened to the 511 state road cameras? A lot of them are gone and most of what are left don’t work.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Huge thank you to the kind person that found my phone in the Rushmore Crossing parking lot and left it at the Gyro Hub. This is why I love Rap…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Please thank our dedicated Guardsmen and women who are serving our brothers and sisters on the Pine Ridge Reservation in their time of great need.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News