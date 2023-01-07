Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

I have to wonder why banning TikTok is even a thing... Why on earth are folks who are paid to be at work using government phones to access TikTok at all? That is something they need to use their personal phone for on their own time, isn't it?

I'm tired of people saying "the last 6 years" when talking about an incompetent government. Things were pretty darn good until Biden and the incapable cabinet took office.

Isn't it sad, that they can't do anything about animals starving, until they're dead.

How many homeless shelters are available in Rapid City? How many total beds or rooms are available to the homeless or those people that need help?

Kristi Noem has been a fantastic governor, but her constant posturing for national office is becoming tiresome.

Wishy washy McCarthy or right wing screwballs? That's it? In the whole caucus, nothing more to offer? Absolutely shameful.

Gov. Noem commuted the sentences of three murderers on Christmas Eve. For a woman who says she is tough on crime, this is mind-blowing.