Remember – he who drives forth drinking a fifth on the fourth, may not drive forth on the fifth.

There is no shame in the ongoing rip-off of our local fuel station prices. Fuel is sixty cents per gallon cheaper in Sioux Falls. That a nice sixteen percent additional margin.

A huge thank you to all the hard workers with the Parks and Rec. Department for keeping our parks so beautiful! And a special thank you for mowing on the south and east sides of Rapid Creek at Sioux Park. The new playground is going to be amazing.

I just wanted to offer a big “Thank You” to Mayor Allender for his service to Rapid City. He has done great things as Mayor and as Chief of Police. A true servant to the public.