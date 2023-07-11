I guess I would like someone to explain to me WHY gas prices are so high in Rapid City compared to other parts of the state and why do prices skyrocket before holidays and other times of the year. Just watch what happens next month at Rally time. If the price we pay is truly justified, then I don’t have an issue, but if there is price-gouging, then that is corruption and everyone should be concerned about that and it should be addressed by lawmakers. Yes, we could all get electric cars, bike or walk.