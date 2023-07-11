If it's not the fireworks, it's the smoke from wood-burning fire pits. Our neighbors sure know how to ruin what could be very pleasant evenings in Rapid City.
I guess I would like someone to explain to me WHY gas prices are so high in Rapid City compared to other parts of the state and why do prices skyrocket before holidays and other times of the year. Just watch what happens next month at Rally time. If the price we pay is truly justified, then I don’t have an issue, but if there is price-gouging, then that is corruption and everyone should be concerned about that and it should be addressed by lawmakers. Yes, we could all get electric cars, bike or walk.
What are the college kids learning? If you borrow money, YOU pay it back – or that was how I was raised. Welcome to the real world.
Let’s see if I can understand this logic. South Dakota landowners are dead set against having pipelines running through their land that contain carbon, but if they contain oil, well then, that’s better than ok. But which one will create a bigger mess if there’s a leak?