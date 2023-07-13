To the person wondering what college kids learn regarding loan repayment: Coca Cola of SD received over 9 million dollars and MG Oil received over 5 million dollars of Covid money and didn’t pay back anything from their enormous profits. Have those one-percenters learned anything?

The penitentiaries would be the best place for robots to take over the work force. Have a couple human beings oversee the robots.

In the current dispute over pipelines, it’s not oil vs. carbon…the fight is much more complex. Factors like eminent domain, compensation, severance, landowners' rights and laws on the books all enter the fray. Amazing that so many people always think things are all about right vs. left.

As of July 1, 42,000 South Dakotans became eligible for Medicaid coverage because of an initiated measure passed by a majority of the voters. At least this time Gov. Noem didn't subvert the will of the people as she has done in the past.