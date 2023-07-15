With world-wide disasters, those wanting to explore Mars for future inhabitance must pursue alternatives to survive current global warming and climate change. If we cannot survive earth’s challenges, how can we conquer other planets?

Yeah, the “will of the people” was to pay for healthcare for even more deadbeats. I used to think voters were smart.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville's hold on military promotions is a disgusting display of placing partisan politics over our national interests. Our military should never be used as a bargaining chit in disputes over abortion or any other non-defense issues.

To the person that obviously does not understand the Covid (PPP) money that companies received during covid. I am thankful for companies like Coke Cola and MG Oil Company that received PPP money because they saved many jobs for families. PPP money was audited closely to make sure it was being used to pay employees, their benefits and keep the lights on for their business. Thank you Coke Cola and MG Oil. You saved a lot of people from losing their jobs.