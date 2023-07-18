I'm sure glad Covid relief money was so carefully monitored. That kept it down to only two-hundred billion dollars squandered and lost to fraud.

A healthy workforce is critical to our economy, yet many people in South Dakota work in low-paying jobs that do not offer private health insurance. People without health insurance go without preventive care and that can lead to illness and disability that make work difficult or impossible.

Sales taxes for April set a record. It is not hard to understand as prices for everything are up substantially. But, of course, sales taxes will drop now that the state sales tax has be reduced. The city will be in poverty straits now.

Welcome to western South dakota. FYI, we raise our gas price and hotel prices for Holidays, Hills Alive, Rally and Fair to name a few. Isn't this called gouging.

Over the weekend, the Rapid City area was very hazy with all the smoke from the Canadian wildfires and very little wind to disperse it. And my neighbor, like many others, decide that lighting up their wood burning firepits/barrels was a good idea. Please be respectful of your neighbors whose medical issues are exasperated by all the smoke.