I was surprised with the contribution to Two Cents that stated they were never upset with their neighbors. I guess they live in an area where the nearest neighbor is miles away.

There is no one on this planet that is never wrong.

So how does Kristi Noem want to spend South Dakota's $96.8 million surplus, much of which is thanks to federal funds during Covid? She wants to build more prisons, so that we can incarcerate even more non-violent offenders, mostly for crimes involving alcohol and other drugs. We already imprison more people than most of our neighboring states.

If having Trump speak at the GOP's Monumental Leaders Rally makes it 45 times better, the planned gathering must have been a monumental loser to begin with. His attendance may be dependent upon him making bail.