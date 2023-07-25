The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is a comprehensive reform law, rammed through by the Democrat party in 2010. The Affordable Care Act bill of goods was sold as a way low-income people can get insurance without having to pay a premium. No "luck" involved, and no reason for people to complain they cannot get enough insurance.

When all public school teachers quit in disgust because of the interference from politicians in the education process, Kristi Noem will get what she and Republicans want... private (religion-based) schools funded with taxpayer money.

We have watched our part of the world be scorched and flooded. Still, how many of us have driven less or moved our thermostat up a few degrees? We all need to do our part to help with climate change, it is not up to someone else.

Rapid City would be smart to get a large bond from the group bringing Trump to town, as he has a very long history of not paying his bills.