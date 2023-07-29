So let’s think this through: partisan politics aside, our governor is able to effectively and efficiently run our state despite open cabinet positions. What does this tell us about the necessity for these positions, not to mention the money saved when these salaries aren’t being paid?

Please bring back Farmers Market to Omaha Street by M Hill along with the local food trucks that are already there. It becomes a wonderful lively shopping, dining and social event like larger cities experience, which ours is headed to be.

Why are the police not enforcing the vehicle plate stickers not being current? Many are months and even years past due dates.

I'm glad that a card-carrying Republican finally realized the benefits of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Remember, the ACA is ObamaCare.

With the electoral college our votes don't count anyway. Save your time and money Trump.

Why is it, that as residents of South Dakota, we have to put up with all the construction throughout the year, but the minute the Rally starts construction ceases? If we can put up with it all year long, then the Rally people should be able to do it for one or two weeks. If motorcyclists would actually slow down, pay attention and obey the laws (that all should do), there wouldn't be so many motorcycle accidents. They act like they own the road.