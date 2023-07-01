Just back from a road trip. Went to Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes and then over to Cooperstown and back again. Total over 3,500 miles and over $800 in fuel. Guess what? The highest I paid in fuel was right here West River. Something is wrong here.

Why is it that when people are out in their front yards they feel they can let their dogs run loose? If I am walking my leashed dog on the sidewalk and your loose dog comes charging after us and does harm to me or my dog you’d better lawyer up. Tether your dog!

There's sage advise in the thought, "neither a borrower nor a lender be." Students need to seriously determine what they can afford and how it will be reconciled, and our government has no business issuing unsecured loans to those that can't.

First it was Camp Lejeune water, now it's firefighting foam causing a myriad of health issues for those exposed. The only ones who really benefit are the lawyers who advertise constantly.

Bravo to Judy Vidal for her one-woman (with a little help) show benefiting WAVI at the Journey last Monday night. It was fabulous.